Audi Q5 2023: सस्ते में Audi Q8 जैसा मजा देगी यह SUV! कीमत 24 लाख कम, लग्जरी हैं फीचर्स
Audi Luxury SUV: ऑडी के पास इलेक्ट्रिक कारों से लेकर सेडान और एसयूवी की एक लंबी रेंज मौजूद है. कम्पनी की सबसे महँगी SUV ऑडी क्यू 8 है, जिसकी क़ीमत क़रीब 84,00,000 रुपये से शुरू होती है. यहां हम आपको कंपनी की एक ऐसी कार के बारे में बताने वाले हैं जो आपको 24 लाख रूपए कम में भी Audi Q8 जैसी फ़ील देने वाली है

 

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 08:51 PM IST

Audi Q5 2023 SUV: भारत में जब भी लग्ज़री कारों की बात आती है तो सबसे पहले दो ही कंपनियों का नाम सामने आता है- मर्सिडीज और ऑडी. और बात अगर ऑडी की करें तो कंपनी ने बीते कुछ समय में अपनी लाइनों को काफ़ी हद तक बदल डाला है. ऑडी के पास इलेक्ट्रिक कारों से लेकर सेडान और एसयूवी की एक लंबी रेंज मौजूद है. कम्पनी की सबसे महँगी SUV ऑडी क्यू 8 है, जिसकी क़ीमत क़रीब 84,00,000 रुपये से शुरू होती है. यहां हम आपको कंपनी की एक ऐसी कार के बारे में बताने वाले हैं जो आपको 24 लाख रूपए कम में भी Audi Q8 जैसी फ़ील देने वाली है.

