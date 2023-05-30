Car AC को 1, 2, 3 या 4 नंबर पर करने से माइलेज पर फर्क पड़ता है? जान लें सच्चाई
Car AC Facts: बहुत से लोग कार खरीद तो लेते हैं लेकिन उन्हें कारों के बारे में बहुत ज्यादा जानकारी नहीं होती है. ऐसे में कई बार वह गलत जानकारियों का शिकार हो जाते हैं. उदाहरण के तौर पर बताएं तो बहुत से लोगों को लगता है कि अगर वह अपनी कार के एसी फैन (ब्लोअर फैन) को कम स्पीड पर चलाएंगे तो माइलेज ज्यादा मिलेगा जबकि अगर उसकी स्पीड बढ़ा देंगे तो कार का माइलेज ड्रॉप हो जाएगा यानी कम हो जाएगा. हो सकता है कि आपसे भी किसी ने कभी ना कभी ऐसी बात कही हो लेकिन क्या यह बात सच है? नहीं. चलिए, आपको इसके बारे में बताता है.

