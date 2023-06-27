Car Loan Tips: किसी के बहकावे में ना आएं, कार लोन लेना है तो बस ये फॉर्मूला याद रखें
Car Loan Tips: किसी के बहकावे में ना आएं, कार लोन लेना है तो बस ये फॉर्मूला याद रखें

Car Loan Tips: ज्यादातर लोग कार खरीदने के लिए लोन लेते हैं और जब लोन लेने की बात आती है तो बहुत सेलोग दूसरों की बातों में आकर अपने बजट से ज्यादा की कार खरीद लेते हैं.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 09:05 AM IST

Car Loan Tips: किसी के बहकावे में ना आएं, कार लोन लेना है तो बस ये फॉर्मूला याद रखें

Car Loan: ज्यादातर लोग कार खरीदने के लिए लोन लेते हैं और जब लोन लेने की बात आती है तो बहुत सेलोग दूसरों की बातों में आकर अपने बजट से ज्यादा की कार खरीद लेते हैं. इसके लिए उन्हें अपनी क्षमता से अधिक लोन लेना पड़ता है, जिसे बाद में चुकाने में परेशानी होती है. लेकिन, शुरुआत में ऐसे लोगों को लगता है कि लोन को धीरे-धीरे आराम से चुकाया जा सकता है जबकि हकीकत में ऐसा होता नहीं है. 

