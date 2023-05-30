Creta नहीं पसंद तो खरीदिए इनमें से कोई कार, माइलेज 28kmpl तक, कीमत भी ज्यादा नहीं
Best Compact SUV: आज हम आपको तीन ऐसी दमदार और ज़बरदस्त गाड़ियों के बारे में बताने वाले हैं जो आप क्रेटा की जगह खरीद सकते हैं. ख़ास बात है कि इनमें एक कार 28kmpl का माइलेज ऑफ़र करती है, तो दूसरी कार सेवन सीटर ऑप्शन के साथ दमदार और दबंग लुक ऑफ़र करती है.

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 09:04 PM IST

Best SUV under 15 Lakh: भारत में SUV और कॉम्पैक्ट SUV कारों की डिमांड तेजी से बढ़ रही है. फ़िलहाल कॉम्पैक्ट SUV सेगमेंट में हुंडई क्रेटा (Hyundai Creta) सबसे ज़्यादा बिकने वाली कार बनी हुई है. इसकी कीमत 10.87 लाख रुपये से शुरू होती है और 19.20 लाख रुपये तक जाती है. लेकिन ज़रूरी नहीं कि सभी ग्राहकों को क्रेटा पसंद ही आती हो. ऐसे में आज हम आपको तीन ऐसी दमदार और ज़बरदस्त गाड़ियों के बारे में बताने वाले हैं जो आप क्रेटा की जगह खरीद सकते हैं. ख़ास बात है कि इनमें एक कार 28kmpl का माइलेज ऑफ़र करती है, तो दूसरी कार सेवन सीटर ऑप्शन के साथ दमदार और दबंग लुक ऑफ़र करती है.

