इस SUV ने खड़ी की Tata Punch के लिए परेशानी! सनरूफ के साथ मिलेंगे ये फीचर्स

Hyundai Exter: फिलहाल माइक्रो एसयूवी सेगमेंट पर टाटा पंच का राज है. पंच को लॉन्च हुए अभी लगभग डेढ़ साल हुआ है लेकिन इसकी करीब दो लाख यूनिट्स बिक चुकी हैं. लेकिन, अब हुंडई भी इस सेगमेंट में प्रोडक्ट ला रही है.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 01:05 PM IST

Hyundai Exter Micro SUV: फिलहाल माइक्रो एसयूवी सेगमेंट पर टाटा पंच का राज है. पंच को लॉन्च हुए अभी लगभग डेढ़ साल हुआ है लेकिन इसकी करीब दो लाख यूनिट्स बिक चुकी हैं. लेकिन, अब हुंडई भी इस सेगमेंट में प्रोडक्ट ला रही है. हुंडई जल्दी ही अपनी एक्सटर को बाजार में उतारने वाली है. यह एक माइक्रो एसयूवी होगी. हुंडई मोटर इंडिया 10 जुलाई को इसकी कीमतों का ऐलान करेगी. हालांकि, इसके लिए प्री-बुकिंग 11,000 रुपये के टोकन अमाउंट के साथ जारी है. ऑल-न्यू हुंडई एक्सटर कंपनी की सबसे सस्ती एसयूवी होगी. 

