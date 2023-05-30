ये 5 फीचर चाहिए तो मत खरीदना Maruti Swift, इस सस्ती कार में हैं सभी Features
ये 5 फीचर चाहिए तो मत खरीदना Maruti Swift, इस सस्ती कार में हैं सभी Features

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: मारुति स्विफ्ट बहुत पॉपुलर कार है. यह टॉप सेलिंग कारों में से एक है. बाजार में इसका मुकाबला हुंडई ग्रैंड आई10 निओस से रहता है.

ये 5 फीचर चाहिए तो मत खरीदना Maruti Swift, इस सस्ती कार में हैं सभी Features

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Features: मारुति स्विफ्ट बहुत पॉपुलर कार है. यह टॉप सेलिंग कारों में से एक है. बाजार में इसका मुकाबला हुंडई ग्रैंड आई10 निओस से रहता है. हालांकि, दोनों के बिक्री आंकड़ों में बहुत अंतर है. लेकिन, कुछ ऐसे फीचर्स हैं, जो हुंडई ग्रैंड आई10 निओस में तो ऑफर किए जाते हैं लेकिन मारुति स्विफ्ट में नहीं मिलते हैं. दरअसल, हुंडई ने इस साल Grand i10 Nios को अपडेट किया है और इसके फेसलिफ्ट वर्जन में कई नए फीचर्स जोड़े हैं. इसमें कई कॉस्मेटिक अपडेट्स दिए गए हैं और पहले से ज्यादा फीचर-लोडेड बनाया गया है. चलिए, ऐसे 5 फीचर्स बताते हैं, जो Grand i10 Nios में मिलते हैं लेकिन Swift में नहीं. 

