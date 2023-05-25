Maruti Swift नहीं पसंद? तो इसकी जगह घर ले आएं ये सस्ती कार! मिलेंगे धांसू फीचर
Maruti Swift Rival: मारुति सुजुकी स्विफ्ट (Maruti Swift) देश की टॉप सेलिंग कारों में से एक है. लेकिन, बहुत से लोग ऐसे भी होंगे जिन्हें स्विफ्ट पसंद नहीं होगी और वह अपने इसी सेगमेंट की कोई दूसरी कार खरीदना पसंद करेंगे.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 10:01 AM IST

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: मारुति सुजुकी स्विफ्ट (Maruti Swift) देश की टॉप सेलिंग कारों में से एक है. लेकिन, बहुत से लोग ऐसे भी होंगे जिन्हें स्विफ्ट पसंद नहीं होगी और वह अपने इसी सेगमेंट की कोई दूसरी कार खरीदना पसंद करेंगे. लेकिन, अब सवाल है कि ऐसे लोगों के पास बाजार में स्विफ्ट के मुकाबले में क्या ऑप्शन है? हुंडई ग्रैंड आई10 निओस एक ऑप्शन हो सकती है क्योंकि यह दोनों एक ही सेगमेंट की कारें हैं. चलिए, इसके बारे में बताते हैं.

