Kia की बिक्री में आया उछाल, ये कार बनी वरदान! दनादन बिक रही

Kia Car Sales: किआ इंडिया ने मई 2023 में कुल 24,770 यूनिट की बिक्री की है जबकि कुल घरेलू बिक्री 18,766 यूनिट रही है. इसके अलावा, कंपनी ने मई 2023 महीने में 6,004 यूनिट का निर्यात किया है.

Jun 02, 2023, 02:47 PM IST

Kia Car Sales In May 2023: किआ इंडिया ने मई 2023 में कुल 24,770 यूनिट की बिक्री की है जबकि कुल घरेलू बिक्री 18,766 यूनिट रही है. इसके अलावा, कंपनी ने मई 2023 महीने में 6,004 यूनिट का निर्यात किया है. वहीं, कंपनी ने मई 2022 में डीलरों को कुल 24,079 वाहन भेजे थे. यानी, सालाना आधार पर इसकी बिक्री में कुल करीब 3 प्रतिशत का उछाल है. किआ की बिक्री में सोनेट का बड़ा योगदार है. मई में यह लगातार चौथ महीने कंपनी की बेस्ट सेलिंग कार रही है, इसकी कुल 8,251 यूनिट बिकी हैं. 

