Maruti की कारों पर मिल रहा 69 हजार रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट, इस गाड़ी पर सबसे बड़ा ऑफर

Maruti Cars: मारुति सुजुकी हर महीने सबसे ज्यादा कारें बेचती है. यह अपनी प्रीमियम कारों का नेक्सा डीलरशिप के जरिए उपलब्ध कराती है. अब बिक्री को बढ़ाने के लिए नेक्सा डीलरशिप के जरिए बिकने वाली कुछ मारुति कारों पर ₹69000 तक का डिस्काउंट ऑफर दिया जा रहा है. 

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 07:31 AM IST

Discount Offers On Maruti Cars: मारुति सुजुकी हर महीने सबसे ज्यादा कारें बेचती है. यह अपनी प्रीमियम कारों का नेक्सा डीलरशिप के जरिए उपलब्ध कराती है. अब बिक्री को बढ़ाने के लिए नेक्सा डीलरशिप के जरिए बिकने वाली कुछ मारुति कारों पर ₹69000 तक का डिस्काउंट ऑफर दिया जा रहा है. आपको बता दें कि नेक्सा डीलरशिप से मारुति सुजुकी बलेनो, सियाज, इग्निस, एक्सएल6, ग्रैंड विटारा और फ्रोंक्स जैसी कारें बेची जाता है. हालांकि, ग्रैंड विटारा और फ्रोंक्स पर कोई ऑफर नहीं है.

