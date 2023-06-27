Maruti की 5.3 लाख की कार पर 54 हजार का डिस्काउंट, माइलेज मिलेगा 35km से ज्यादा
Maruti की 5.3 लाख की कार पर 54 हजार का डिस्काउंट, माइलेज मिलेगा 35km से ज्यादा

Maruti Discount Offer: जो ग्राहक एक सस्ती और शानदार माइलेज वाली कार ढूंढ रहे हैं तो आपके पास बेहतरीन मौका है. मारुति सुजुकी जून में अपनी कुछ कारों पर भारी डिस्काउंट ऑफर कर रही है.

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 04:51 PM IST

Maruti की 5.3 लाख की कार पर 54 हजार का डिस्काउंट, माइलेज मिलेगा 35km से ज्यादा

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Discount: अगर आप अपने लिए एक सस्ती और शानदार माइलेज वाली कार ढूंढ रहे हैं तो आपके पास बेहतरीन मौका है. मारुति सुजुकी जून में अपनी कुछ कारों पर भारी डिस्काउंट ऑफर कर रही है. जानकारी के मुताबिक, कंपनी की मारुति सेलेरियो को भारी डिस्काउंट पर खरीदा जा सकता है. मारुति एरीना डीलरशिप से बेची जाने वाली सेलेरियो हैचबैक पर कंपनी 54,000 रुपये का डिस्काउंट दे रही है। मारुति सेलेरियो की खरीद पर भारी छूट का यह ऑफर 30 जून, 2023 तक उपलब्ध है. 

