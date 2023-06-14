Maruti की सबसे महंगी नई MPV के नाम का हुआ खुलासा, 5 जुलाई को होगी लॉन्च
topStories1hindi1737194
Hindi Newsऑटोमोबाइल

Maruti की सबसे महंगी नई MPV के नाम का हुआ खुलासा, 5 जुलाई को होगी लॉन्च

Upcoming Maruti MPV: मारुति सुज़ुकी अब प्रीमियम कार सेगमेंट की ओर बढ़ रही है. बीते साल कंपनी ने अपनी सबसे महंगी एसयूवी ग्रैंड विटारा लॉन्च की थी और अब यह अपनी सबसे महंगी एमपीवी लॉन्च करने जा रही है.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

Trending Photos

Maruti की सबसे महंगी नई MPV के नाम का हुआ खुलासा, 5 जुलाई को होगी लॉन्च

New Maruti Suzuki MPV: मारुति सुज़ुकी अब प्रीमियम कार सेगमेंट की ओर बढ़ रही है. बीते साल कंपनी ने अपनी सबसे महंगी एसयूवी ग्रैंड विटारा लॉन्च की थी और अब यह अपनी सबसे महंगी एमपीवी लॉन्च करने जा रही है. पहले उम्मीद जताई जा रही थी कि मारुति सुजुकी की नई एमपीवी का नाम एंगेज होगा लेकिन अब कंपनी की ओर से यह कंफर्म कर दिया गया है कि इसका एंगेज नहीं बल्कि इनविक्टो (Invicto) होगा. यह मारुति सुजुकी की सबसे महंगी कार होगी और साथ ही कंपनी की पहली ऐसी कार होगी, जिसमें ADAS मिलेगा.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणबीर-आलिया की 'रामायण' के लिए नहीं मिल रहा रावण, अब इस टॉप एक्टर ने भी कर दिया इनकार
adipurush
पहले भी साउथ के सितारों ने हिंदी में ली करोड़ों की ओपनिंग, ये हैं टॉप 10 की रेटिंग
Karan Deol
Video: गोल्डन साड़ी, गले में हार...रोके में खूब जची देओल परिवार की होने वाली बहू
signs of death
अगर दिखने लगे ये 5 संकेत तो 6 महीने में हो जाती है मौत! शिव पुराण में है वर्णन
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kiara Advani
Kiara को इंडस्ट्री में पूरे हुए 9 साल, फैंस के लिए लेटर लिखकर बोलीं- ऐसा लग रहा है..
Kapil Sharma
तो क्या कृष्णा अभिषेक का हुआ Kapil Sharma से झगड़ा? US टूर पर ना जाने का ये है सच
7th Pay Commission
महंगाई भत्ते को लेकर आई खुशखबरी, सरकार ने फिर बढ़ाया DA, कर्मचारियों की हो गई मौज
Karan Deol
Karan Deol Roka: सनी ने पैपराजी के लिए मंगा डाली बोतल, पूछा- 'दारू चाहिए क्या?'
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna से पूछा शादी का सवाल तो एक्ट्रेस ने दिया इन्विटेशन कार्ड, बोलीं- आप सब आइएगा