Automatic गियरबॉक्स वाली 5.5 लाख की कार, माइलेज भी देती है कमाल, जमकर बिक रही
topStories1hindi1736615
Hindi Newsऑटोमोबाइल

Automatic गियरबॉक्स वाली 5.5 लाख की कार, माइलेज भी देती है कमाल, जमकर बिक रही

Best Automatic Cars in india: आज हम आपको एक ऐसी किफायती ऑटोमेटिक गियरबॉक्स वाली कार के बारे में बताने वाले हैं, जो माइलेज भी जबरदस्त देती है. 

 

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 09:21 PM IST

Trending Photos

Automatic गियरबॉक्स वाली 5.5 लाख की कार, माइलेज भी देती है कमाल, जमकर बिक रही

Automatic Car with Best Mileage: भारत में ऑटोमेटिक गियरबॉक्स वाली कारों की डिमांड बढ़ रही है. इन कारों का सबसे बड़ा फायदा है कि इन्हें चलाने में आपको काफी सुविधा रहती है. आपको बार-बार गियर नहीं बदलने होते, जिसके चलते ट्रैफिक में इन्हें ड्राइव करना काफी आरामदायक रहता है. बड़ी संख्या में ग्राहकों को लगता है कि ऑटोमेटिक गियरबॉक्स वाली कार महंगी भी होगी और इसमें माइलेज भी कम मिलेगा. लेकिन ऐसा नहीं है. आज हम आपको एक ऐसी किफायती ऑटोमेटिक गियरबॉक्स वाली कार के बारे में बताने वाले हैं, जो माइलेज भी जबरदस्त देती है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
lifestyle
हफ्ते में 2 बार कच्चे दूध से करें चेहरे की मसाज, 40 की उम्र में 25 की हो जाएगी स्किन
RBI
Inflation की ग्रोथ में आएगी गिरावट, RBI गवर्नर ने सुना दी खुशखबरी
Anil Ambani
Reliance के इस शेयर ने निवेशकों को कर दिया कंगाल, 255 से 15 रुपये पर आया Stock
Karan Deol
Karan Deol Wedding: सामने आई फंक्शन की पहली वीडियो, ऐसा दिखा चाचा बॉबी का अंदाज
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Nasser Hussain
भारतीय खिलाड़ियों को पूर्व क्रिकेटर ने जमकर लगाई लताड़, सरेआम नाम लेकर मचा दी सनसनी!
Forbes
Forbes ने जारी की नई लिस्ट, रिलायंस ने हासिल किया नया मुकाम, 8 स्थान ऊपर पहुंची...
Prabhu Deva
बेटी के होने पर खुशी से झूम रहे Prabhu Deva सह चुके हैं बेटे को खोने का भी गम!
Love Jihad
दारूल-उल-उलूम का लव जिहाद पर फतवा देने से इनकार, हिंदू संगठनों ने की थी मांग
Zee News
ओपिनियन पोल: आज महाराष्ट्र में हुए चुनाव तो किसकी बनेगी सरकार, कौन बनेगा CM?