10.8 लाख की इस कार में है AI असिस्टेंट, आवाज पर करती काम, मिल रहा 1.5 लाख का डिस्काउंट

Personal AI Assistant car in india: यह देश की पहली AI फीचर वाली SUV है. यह 35 से ज्यादा हिंग्लिश कमांड सपोर्ट करता है. विकिपीडिया के जरिए जानकारी उपलब्ध कराता है. जोक्स सुनाता है और आपकी आवाज पर कार को कंट्रोल करता है. 

Car Discount offer: इन दिनों भारत समेत दुनिया भर में आर्टिफिशिएल इंटेलिजेंस (AI) का काफी बोलबाला है. ChatGPT समेज AI के जरिए काम करने वाली वेबसाइट्स बेहद चर्चा में है. लेकिन बहुत कम लोग जानते हैं कि देश में आर्टिफिशिएल इंटेलिजेंस से लैस कार भी मौजूद है. एमजी मोटर्स की कारें अपनी लंबी फीचर्स लिस्ट के लिए जानी जाती हैं. कंपनी ने पिछले साल इस कार को भारत में लॉन्च किया था. खास बात है कि यह देश की पहली AI फीचर वाली SUV है. यह 35 से ज्यादा हिंग्लिश कमांड सपोर्ट करता है. विकिपीडिया के जरिए जानकारी उपलब्ध कराता है. जोक्स सुनाता है और आपकी आवाज पर कार को कंट्रोल करता है. 

