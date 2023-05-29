अब Honda Amaze में भी मिलेगा ADAS! लेकिन, इसके लिए करना होगा इतना इंतजार
topStories1hindi1716154
Hindi Newsऑटोमोबाइल

अब Honda Amaze में भी मिलेगा ADAS! लेकिन, इसके लिए करना होगा इतना इंतजार

Honda Amaze: होंडा कार्स इंडिया कुछ महीनों में एलिवेट एसयूवी लॉन्च करने वाली है, इसके साथ ही होंडा मिड साइज एसयूवी सेगमेंट में एंट्री करेगी. इसके अलावा, कार निर्माता 2024 में अमेज़ कॉम्पैक्ट सेडान को जनरेशन चेंज भी देगी. 

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 03:44 PM IST

Trending Photos

अब Honda Amaze में भी मिलेगा ADAS! लेकिन, इसके लिए करना होगा इतना इंतजार

2024 Honda Amaze: होंडा कार्स इंडिया कुछ महीनों में एलिवेट एसयूवी लॉन्च करने वाली है, इसके साथ ही होंडा मिड साइज एसयूवी सेगमेंट में एंट्री करेगी. इसके अलावा, कार निर्माता 2024 में अमेज़ कॉम्पैक्ट सेडान को जनरेशन चेंज भी देगी. नई 2024 होंडा अमेज़ का आधिकारिक विवरण अभी सामने नहीं आया है लेकिन डिजाइन, इंटीरियर और अंडरपिनिंग के मामले में बड़े बदलाव होने की उम्मीद है. रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो सेडान का नया मॉडल मौजूदा आर्किटेक्चर के मॉडिफाइड वर्जन पर बनाया जाएगा.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Ram Charan
Ram Charan ने शेयर की The India House की पहली झलक, ये साउथ स्टार निभा रहा लीड रोल
Top 5
Sushmita Sen, सामंथा और गौहर हैं टॉप 5 में; लेकिन सबसे महंगी OTT एक्ट्रेस हैं...
Sara Ali Khan
Sara ali khan and shubhman gill ने एक दूसरे को किया अनफॉलो, सीक्रेटली हुआ ब्रेकअप!
IIFA
IIFA 2023 Video: लुंगी पहन खूब नाचे सलमान तो ऋतिक ने विक्की को सिखाया डांस
Iifa 2023
IIFA में सिर पर पल्लू लेकर पहुंची ये हसीना तो Sara ने लाल लिबास में ढाया कहर
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Hepa Filter
Air Purifier में Hepa Filter क्यों है जरूरी? नहीं जानते तो यहां मिलेगा जवाब
Akshay Kumar
माथे पर चंदन, गले में माला पहन अक्षय कुमार पहुंचे जागेश्वर-बद्रीनाथ धाम!
Alia Bhatt
आलिया के करीबी की हालत नाजुक, एक्ट्रेस ने कैंसल की ट्रिप, एयरपोर्ट से लौटीं वापस!
Pension Scheme
Pension पर आया अहम अपडेट, मोदी सरकार से की गई अहम मांग, आगे क्या होगा?
Nora Fatehi
Nora ने पहन लिया कुछ ऐसा चलना हुआ मुश्किल, पहनावे और चाल दोनों का उड़ा मजाक!