नई Tata Nexon EV Facelift में क्या-क्या मिलेगा? लॉन्च से पहले जान लें संभावित फीचर
नई Tata Nexon EV Facelift में क्या-क्या मिलेगा? लॉन्च से पहले जान लें संभावित फीचर

Tata Nexon EV Facelift: रेगुलर नेक्सन के समान ही नई Nexon EV में Curvv कॉन्सेप्ट से प्रेरित कॉस्मेटिक बदलाव देखने को मिल सकते हैं. फ्रंट एंड को थोड़ा ट्वीक्ड बम्पर और हेडलैम्प्स के साथ रिवाइज्ड किया जा सकता है.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 04:04 PM IST

नई Tata Nexon EV Facelift में क्या-क्या मिलेगा? लॉन्च से पहले जान लें संभावित फीचर

2023 Tata Nexon EV: टाटा अपनी नेक्सन फेसलिफ्ट की टेस्टिंग कर रही है, जो जल्द ही खत्म होने वाली है. इसे अगस्त 2023 में लॉन्च किया जा सकता है. SUV के अपडेटेड मॉडल को कई बार टेस्टिंग के दौरान देखा जा चुका है. लेकिन कार निर्माता सिर्फ इसके ICE वर्जन को अपडेट नहीं कर रही है बल्कि इसके ईवी वर्जन को भी अपडेट किया जा रहा है. जी हां, Tata Nexon EV फेसलिफ्ट पर भी काम चल रहा है. चलिए, आपको इसमें होने वाले कुछ संभावित बदलावों के बारे में बताते हैं.

