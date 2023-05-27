Nissan Magnite GEZA: ₹7.39 लाख की SUV लॉन्च, फीचर्स में Fronx-Punch से भी आगे
topStories1hindi1713032
Hindi Newsऑटोमोबाइल

Nissan Magnite GEZA: ₹7.39 लाख की SUV लॉन्च, फीचर्स में Fronx-Punch से भी आगे

Cheapest SUV in India: मारुति सुजुकी ने अपनी Fronx एसयूवी को लॉन्च कर दिया. हुंडई भी Hyundai Exter लाने की तैयारी में है. इस बीच निसान मोटर इंडिया ने मैग्नाइट का स्पेशल एडिशन लॉन्च किया है.

Written By  Vishal Ahlawat|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 07:32 AM IST

Trending Photos

Nissan Magnite GEZA: ₹7.39 लाख की SUV लॉन्च, फीचर्स में Fronx-Punch से भी आगे

Nissan Magnite Geza Edition: भारत में सस्ती एसयूवी का सेगमेंट तेजी से बढ़ रहा है. अब इसमें कुछ नए ऑप्शन भी जुड़ गए हैं. मारुति सुजुकी ने अपनी Fronx एसयूवी को लॉन्च कर दिया. हुंडई भी Hyundai Exter लाने की तैयारी में है. इस बीच निसान मोटर इंडिया ने मैग्नाइट का स्पेशल एडिशन लॉन्च किया है. इसे Nissan Magnite Geza स्पेशल एडिशन नाम दिया गया है. कंपनी ने इसकी कीमत 7.39 लाख रुपये (एक्स-शोरूम, भारत) रखी है. इसकी बुकिंग 11,000 रुपये की टोकन राशि पर पहले से ही शुरू हो गई थी. कंपनी का दावा है कि नया एडिशन जापानी थिएटर और शानदार म्यूजिकल थीम से प्रेरित है. कॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवी में सबसे बड़ा एडिशन नया ऑडियो और इंफोटेनमेंट सिस्टम है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: तीन साल बाद फिर लौट रही डरावनी 'Asur 2' वेब सीरीज, अरशद वारसी-बरुन सोबती की दिखेगी जबरदस्त एक्टिंग
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
Delhi Police
17 साल पहले किडनैप हुई थी लड़की, दिल्ली पुलिस ने ढूंढ निकाला, सामने आया यह सच
Karishma Tanna
Scoop Trailer: अपराधी या पीड़ित...क्या है जागृति बनीं करिश्मा तन्ना?
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: टीवी की ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस शो में दिखाएगी जलवे, एंट्री पक्की!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
7th Pay Commission
केंद्रीय कर्मचारी को मिलने वाली है बड़ी खुशखबरी, 31 मई की शाम को होगा बड़ा ऐलान
Salman Khan
सलमान के घर शाहरुख-आमिर ने की पार्टी, आमिर को समझाया तो खूब की मस्ती भी!
Salman Khan
एक साथ दिखे अभिषेक और विक्की तो Salman Khan की यूजर्स ने यूं खींची टांग!
Kennedy
Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Kashyap की फिल्म Kennedy के लिए बजती रहीं तालियां
Monalisa
'लगावे जब तू लिपस्टिक' गाने पर मोनालिसा ने जब हिलाई कमरिया, लट्टू हो गया ये एक्टर