OLA इलेक्ट्रिक कार का जबरदस्त लुक आया सामने, शानदार डिजाइन ने जीता दिल!
OLA इलेक्ट्रिक कार का जबरदस्त लुक आया सामने, शानदार डिजाइन ने जीता दिल!

Electric Car: ओला की इलेक्ट्रिक कार (OLA Electric Car) ने अपने शानदार लुक से लोगों का दिल जीत लिया है. ओला इलेक्ट्रिक कार की पहली झलक काफी शानदार है. यह काफी हद तक टेस्ला की कार जैसी लग रही है.

Written By  Vinay Trivedi|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 09:58 AM IST

OLA Electric Car: मार्केट में जल्द ही OLA अपनी पहली इलेक्ट्रिक कार (Electric Car) लॉन्च करने की प्लानिंग कर रहा है. इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर लॉन्च करने के बाद ओला अपनी कार को भी जल्द लाने की तैयारी में है. ऐसा पहली बार हुआ है कि ओला इलेक्ट्रिक कार (OLA Electric Car) की तस्वीर सामने आई है. मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, OLA कार की पेटेंट तस्वीर इंटरनेट पर लीक हो गई है. इसके साथ ही इसमें कार के डिजाइन और लुक से जुड़ी अहम जानकारियां भी दी गई हैं. आइए इसके बारे में जानते हैं.

