ये 7 Seater कार निकली कमाल, बिक्री में 184% का उछाल! लुक-फीचर्स में फॉर्च्यूनर को करती है फेल
ये 7 Seater कार निकली कमाल, बिक्री में 184% का उछाल! लुक-फीचर्स में फॉर्च्यूनर को करती है फेल

7 Seater Car Sales: कंपनी की एक 7 सीटर कार ने बिक्री में 184 फीसदी का उछाल दर्ज किया है. यह लुक और फीचर्स के मामले में टोयोटा फॉर्च्यूनर से भी बेहतर मानी जा रही है.

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 08:03 PM IST

ये 7 Seater कार निकली कमाल, बिक्री में 184% का उछाल! लुक-फीचर्स में फॉर्च्यूनर को करती है फेल

Toyota Car Sales: टोयोटा किर्लोस्कर मोटर के लिए मई 2023 का महीना बिक्री के मामले में शानदार रहा है. इस जापानी कार निर्माता ने पिछले महीने 19,379 यूनिट्स की बिक्री की है, जिसके साथ 89.6 प्रतिशत की ईयरली ग्रोथ दर्ज की है. पिछले साल इसी अवधि में इसकी घरेलू बिक्री 10,216 यूनिट्स रही थी. कंपनी की एक 7 सीटर कार ने बिक्री में 184 फीसदी का उछाल दर्ज किया है. यह लुक और फीचर्स के मामले में टोयोटा फॉर्च्यूनर से भी बेहतर मानी जा रही है. हालांकि दोनों कारों का सेगमेंट काफी अलग है. यहां देखें टोयोटा की बेस्ट सेलिंग कारों की लिस्ट

