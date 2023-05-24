Bullet से दोगुनी बिक रही कल की आई बाइक, कीमत भी सबसे कम, फीचर्स की भरमार
Bullet से दोगुनी बिक रही कल की आई बाइक, कीमत भी सबसे कम, फीचर्स की भरमार

350cc Bike Sales: रॉयल एनफील्ड (Royal Enfield) कंपनी की बाइक्स को खूब पसंद किया जाता है. अब तक, रॉयल एनफील्ड की क्लासिक 350 और बुलेट 350 बाइकें सबसे ज्यादा पसंद की जाती थीं. लेकिन कंपनी की ही एक सस्ती बाइक ने बुलेट को काफी पीछे छोड़ दिया.

 

Written By  Vishal Ahlawat|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 10:45 PM IST

Bullet से दोगुनी बिक रही कल की आई बाइक, कीमत भी सबसे कम, फीचर्स की भरमार

Royal Enfield Best Selling Bike: रॉयल एनफील्ड (Royal Enfield) कंपनी की बाइक्स को खूब पसंद किया जाता है. अब तक, रॉयल एनफील्ड की क्लासिक 350 और बुलेट 350 बाइकें सबसे ज्यादा पसंद की जाती थीं. लेकिन कंपनी की ही एक सस्ती बाइक ने बुलेट को काफी पीछे छोड़ दिया. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 बाइक भारतीय बाजार में धूम मचा रही है. यह बाइक कंपनी के लिए एक गेमचेंजर साबित हो रही है और लोगों के दिलों में राज कर रही है. यह फिलहाल कंपनी की दूसरी सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली बाइक बनी हुई है और बुलेट 350 से ज्यादा बिक रही है. 

