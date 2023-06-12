Car Tips: भीषण गर्मी में आपकी कार न बन जाए कबाड़! बचाने के लिए जरूर करें यह काम
Car Tips: भीषण गर्मी में आपकी कार न बन जाए कबाड़! बचाने के लिए जरूर करें यह काम

Car Care In Summer: जैसे आप खुद को गर्मी से बचाकर रखते हैं, वैसे ही आपकी कार की भी विशेष देखभाल की जरूरत होती है। तेज धूप में खड़ी कार में आग लगने और टायर फटने का खतरा होता है.

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 06:30 AM IST

Car Tips: भीषण गर्मी में आपकी कार न बन जाए कबाड़! बचाने के लिए जरूर करें यह काम

Summer Car Care Tips: मई-जून और जुलाई महीने में लोगों को भीषण गर्मी से निपटना पड़ रहा है. जैसे आप खुद को गर्मी से बचाकर रखते हैं, वैसे ही आपकी कार की भी विशेष देखभाल की जरूरत होती है। तेज धूप में खड़ी कार में आग लगने और टायर फटने का खतरा होता है. इतना ही नहीं, गर्मी के चलते कार के कलर और इंटीरियर पर बुरा प्रभाव हो सकता है। हम आपके लिए कुछ ऐसी टिप्स और ट्रिक्स लेकर आए हैं जिन्हें फॉलो करके आप इस मौसम में कार की सही देखभाल कर सकते हैं.

