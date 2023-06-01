Tata Motors की बिक्री घटी लेकिन धड़ाधड़ बिकी कारें, कंपनी ने जारी किए आंकड़े
Tata Motors की बिक्री घटी लेकिन धड़ाधड़ बिकी कारें, कंपनी ने जारी किए आंकड़े

Tata Car Sales: टाटा मोटर्स की ओर से बताया गया कि घरेलू बाजार में उसकी कुल बिक्री 2 प्रतिशत घटी और घटकर 73,448 यूनिट रही गई, जो एक साल पहले समान महीने (मई 2022) में 74,755 यूनिट थी.

Jun 01, 2023

Tata Motors की बिक्री घटी लेकिन धड़ाधड़ बिकी कारें, कंपनी ने जारी किए आंकड़े

Tata Motors Sales: टाटा मोटर्स की कुल बिक्री मई में 1.62 फीसदी घटकर 74,973 यूनिट पर आ गई, इसकी तुलना में कंपनी ने पिछले साल समान महीने (मई 2022) में 76,210 यूनिट बेची थीं. टाटा मोटर्स की कुल बिक्री में हुई गिरावट का कारण इसकी वाणिज्यिक वाहन बिक्री की गिरावट है क्योंकि इसके अलावा कंपनी की यात्री वाहन बिक्री में तो बढ़तरी देखी गई है. कंपनी ने कहा कि मई में उसकी कुल वाणिज्यिक वाहन बिक्री 12 प्रतिशत घटकर 28,989 यूनिट रह गई.

