Nexon में मिलने वाले ये 5 तगड़े फीचर्स Fronx से 'गायब', आखिरी वाला बहुत पॉपुलर
Maruti Fronx का सीधा असर सब-4 मीटर SUV सेगमेंट पर तो होगा ही, साथ ही माइक्रो SUV सेगमेंट भी इससे प्रभावित होने वाला है. हालांकि, इसमें कई फीचर्स की कमी महसूस होती है. 

 

Nexon Vs Fronx Features: मारुति सुज़ुकी ने कुछ समय पहले ही भारतीय बाजार में अपनी फ्रोंक्स नाम की नई क्रॉसओवर कार लॉन्च की है. यह कार 7.46 लाख रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत पर बाजार में उपलब्ध है. इसका सीधा असर सब-4 मीटर SUV सेगमेंट पर तो होगा ही, साथ ही माइक्रो SUV सेगमेंट भी इससे प्रभावित होने वाला है. हालांकि, इसमें कई फीचर्स की कमी महसूस होती है. खासतौर पर टाटा नेक्सन के साथ इसकी तुलना करने पर यह कार कुछ फीचर्स कम लगती है. चलिए, हम आपको 5 ऐसे फीचर्स के बारे में बताते हैं.

