Tata की इन 3 कारों पर दिल खोलकर प्यार लुटा रहे लोग! सबसे ज्यादा ये बिक रही

Top Selling Tata Cars: कारों की बिक्री के मामले में टाटा मोटर्स तीसरे नंबर पर है. आमतौर पर हर महीने मारुति सुजुकी सबसे ज्यादा कारें बेचती है और हुंडई दूसरे नंबर पर रहती है. इन दोनों के बाद तीसरे नंबर पर टाटा मोटर्स रहती है.

May 31, 2023, 04:24 PM IST

Best Selling Tata Cars: कारों की बिक्री के मामले में टाटा मोटर्स तीसरे नंबर पर है. आमतौर पर हर महीने मारुति सुजुकी सबसे ज्यादा कारें बेचती है और हुंडई दूसरे नंबर पर रहती है. इन दोनों के बाद तीसरे नंबर पर टाटा मोटर्स रहती है. मौजूदा समय में टाटा मोटर्स की कारों को काफी सराहना मिल रही और उन्हें पसंद किया जा रहा है. लेकिन, क्या आप यह जानते हैं कि भारत में टाटा मोटर्स की सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कारें कौन सी हैं. चलिए, आपको टाटा की 3 टॉप सेलिंग कारों के बारे में बताते हैं. इनमें सबसे पहला नंबर टाटा नेक्सन का है.

