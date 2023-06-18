2 मिनट में चुरा ली Toyota Fortuner, पलक झपकते कर दी गायब, CCTV देख सब हैरान
2 मिनट में चुरा ली Toyota Fortuner, पलक झपकते कर दी गायब, CCTV देख सब हैरान

Car Stolen Video: हाल ही में एक टोयोटा फॉर्च्यूनर चोरी होने का वीडियो सामने आया है, जिसमें एक चोर सिर्फ 2 मिनट में ही गाड़ी को अनलॉक करके इसे उड़ा ले जाता है. घटना कानपुर की बताई जा रही है. 

Jun 18, 2023

2 मिनट में चुरा ली Toyota Fortuner, पलक झपकते कर दी गायब, CCTV देख सब हैरान

Toyota Fortuner Stolen: वर्तमान समय में गाड़ियां काफी सुरक्षित हो गई हैं, लेकिन शातिर चोर इन्हें चुराने का कोई ना कोई तरीका ढूंढ लेते हैं. चोर बाजार में टोयोटा फॉर्च्यूनर एसयूवी (Toyota Fortuner) की काफी ज्यादा डिमांड है. हाल ही में एक टोयोटा फॉर्च्यूनर चोरी होने का वीडियो सामने आया है, जिसमें एक चोर सिर्फ 2 मिनट में ही गाड़ी को अनलॉक करके इसे उड़ा ले जाता है. खास बात है कि चोरी की यह घटना घर के बाहर लगे एक सीसीटीवी में रिकॉर्ड हो गई है, जिसे देखकर हर कोई हैरान रह गया.

