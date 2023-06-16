Hyundai और Kia लॉन्च करने वाली हैं ये 4 नई कारें, इन दो की आपस में होगी टक्कर
topStories1hindi1740207
Hindi Newsऑटोमोबाइल

Hyundai और Kia लॉन्च करने वाली हैं ये 4 नई कारें, इन दो की आपस में होगी टक्कर

Upcoming Cars: कोरियाई वाहन निर्माता कंपनियां- हुंडई और किआ इसी वित्त वर्ष (2023-24) के दौरान भारतीय बाजार में कई नए यूटिलिटी व्हीकल पेश करेंगी. सिर्फ नए मॉडल ही नहीं, दोनों ब्रांड मौजूदा एसयूवी के अपडेटेड वर्जन भी पेश करेंगी.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 12:47 PM IST

Trending Photos

Hyundai और Kia लॉन्च करने वाली हैं ये 4 नई कारें, इन दो की आपस में होगी टक्कर

Upcoming Hyundai And Kia Cars: कोरियाई वाहन निर्माता कंपनियां- हुंडई और किआ इसी वित्त वर्ष (2023-24) के दौरान भारतीय बाजार में कई नए यूटिलिटी व्हीकल पेश करेंगी. सिर्फ नए मॉडल ही नहीं, दोनों ब्रांड मौजूदा एसयूवी के अपडेटेड वर्जन भी पेश करेंगी. हुंडई अपनी नई माइक्रो एसयूवी एक्सटर और क्रेटा फेसलिफ्ट लॉन्च करेगी. वहीं, किआ अपनी सोनेट और सेल्टोस के फेसलिफ्ट वर्जन लॉन्च करेगी. इनमें से बाजार में क्रेटा और सेल्टोस की टक्कर रहेगी.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, दिखेगी नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी-अवनीत कौर की जुगलबंदी
Pakistan
आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे PAK की मंत्री ने कहा,‘फिलहाल भारत के साथ व्यापार संभव नहीं'
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
Pakistan
पाकिस्तान में आज सिंध से टकराएगा चक्रवात बिपरजॉय, 66,000 लोगों को किया गया शिफ्ट
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Gujarat news
चक्रवात बिपरजॉय: गुजरात में 94,427 लोगों को किया गया शिफ्ट, बनाए गए 1521 होम शेल्टर
Deoband
अंग्रेजी के खिलाफ देवबंद दारुल उलूम का फतवा, नियम नहीं माने तो छात्र को निकाला जाएगा
Sharda Rajan Iyengar
तितली उड़ी... की गायिका शारदा नहीं रहीं, उनकी वजह से फिल्म फेयर ने किया था बड़ा चेंज
Ecuador
अस्पताल ने जिस महिला को घोषित कर दिया मृत, वह ताबूत में ले रही थी सांसें फिर...
Hina Khan
Hina और Shaheer बारिश के बाद अब लेकर आए बरसात, नए गाने में दिखी केमिस्ट्री