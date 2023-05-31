Neem ka Pedh : घर के सामने लगा लें ये पौधा, बुरी शक्तियां होंगी; छूमंतर बनी रहेगी सुख-समृद्धि
Neem ka Pedh : घर के सामने लगा लें ये पौधा, बुरी शक्तियां होंगी; छूमंतर बनी रहेगी सुख-समृद्धि

Neem Tree in Vastu: कुछ पौधों में पेड़-पौधों में देवी-देवताओं का वास होता है. वही कुछ पौधों को लगाने से घर की नकारात्मकता दूर होती हैं. इसमें से नीम का पेड़ बहुत ही लाभकारी माना गया है. 

 

May 31, 2023

Neem ka Pedh : घर के सामने लगा लें ये पौधा, बुरी शक्तियां होंगी; छूमंतर बनी रहेगी सुख-समृद्धि

Vastu Upay in Hindi : वास्तु शास्त्र और हिंदू धर्म के अनुसार, पेड़-पौधों का बहुत महत्व माना गया है. शास्त्रों के अनुसार, कुछ पौधों में पेड़-पौधों में देवी-देवताओं का वास होता है. वही कुछ पौधों को लगाने से घर की नकारात्मकता दूर होती हैं. इसमें से नीम का पेड़ बहुत ही लाभकारी माना गया है. इसको घर के समाने सही दिशा में लगाने से कई लाभ मिलते हैं. साथ ही सकारात्मक ऊर्जा का विस्तार होता है. तो चलिए जानते हैं नीम के उपायों के बारे में. 

