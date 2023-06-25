Akshara Singh Video: इस हसीना ने 'अंखियों में मसकारा' लगाकर चलाए ऐसे नजरों से तीर, लट्टू हो गए फैंस
Akshara Singh Video: इस हसीना ने 'अंखियों में मसकारा' लगाकर चलाए ऐसे नजरों से तीर, लट्टू हो गए फैंस

Akshara Singh ने इस बार भी आंखों में मसकारा लगाकर अपने कजराने नैनों का जादू चलाया है. एक्ट्रेस का ये वीडियो देखते ही देखते वायरल हो रहा है. 

Akshara Singh Video: इस हसीना ने 'अंखियों में मसकारा' लगाकर चलाए ऐसे नजरों से तीर, लट्टू हो गए फैंस

Akshara Singh Video: भोजपुरी हसीना अक्षरा सिंह (Akshara Singh) जब भी कोई वीडियो शेयर करती हैं तो वो सोशल मीडिया पर बवाल मचा देता है. इस बार भी ऐसा ही हुआ जब एक्ट्रेस ने आंखों पर मसकारा लगाकर अपने कजराने नैनों का जादू चलाया. एक्ट्रेस का ये वीडियो देखते ही देखते वायरल हो रहा है जिसे देखकर फैंस का खुद पर काबू करना मुश्किल हो रहा है.

