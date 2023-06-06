7th Pay Commission: केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों के ल‍िए सबसे बड़ी खुशखबरी, DA के ल‍िए होगी लाखों रुपये की बार‍िश
7th Pay Commission: केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों के ल‍िए सबसे बड़ी खुशखबरी, DA के ल‍िए होगी लाखों रुपये की बार‍िश

DA Hike Latest News: मई और जून के AICPI इंडेक्‍स के नंबर आना बाकी हैं. बाकी चार महीनों की तरह इसमें भी तेजी आने की उम्‍मीद है. डीए के 4 प्रत‍िशत बढ़ने पर कर्मचारियों का सालाना महंगाई भत्ता (annual dearness allowance) बढ़कर 1,68,636 रुपये हो जाएगा.

7th Pay Commission DA Hike: केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों को फ‍िलहाल 42 प्रत‍िशत के ह‍िसाब से महंगाई भत्‍ता म‍िल रहा है. जुलाई 2023 से सरकार की तरफ से नया डीए लागू क‍िया जाएगा. हालांक‍ि इसका ऐलान स‍ितंबर-अक्‍टूबर तक होने की संभावना है. इसके बाद कर्मचार‍ियों की सैलरी में अच्‍छा खासा इजाफा होगा. अभी तक आए AICPI इंडेक्स के आंकड़ों से डीए के इस बार फ‍िर से 4 प्रत‍िशत बढ़ने की संभावना है. अगर ऐसा होता है तो डीए बढ़कर 46 प्रत‍िशत पर पहुंच जाएगा.

