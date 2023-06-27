7th Pay Commission: केंद्रीय कर्मचार‍ियों को 3 द‍िन बाद म‍िलेगी सबसे बड़ी खुशखबरी, बढ़कर इतना हो जाएगा DA
Dearness Allowance Hike: सरकार केंद्रीय कर्मचार‍ियों को अभी 42% महंगाई भत्ता दे रही है. मार्च में डीए हाइक के ऐलान को 1 जनवरी 2023 से लागू क‍िया गया था. अब अगले डीए हाइक का ऐलान स‍ितंबर अक्‍टूबर में होने की उम्‍मीद है.

DA Hike July 2023: केंद्रीय कर्मचार‍ियों और पेंशनर्स के ल‍िए महंगाई भत्‍ते का ऐलान इस बार स‍ितंबर या अक्‍टूबर 2023 में क‍िये जाने की उम्‍मीद है. सरकार की तरफ से इसे 1 जुलाई 2023 से लागू क‍िया जाएगा. इससे पहले मार्च 2023 में डीए का ऐलान क‍िया गया था. दअसल, सरकार हर छह महीने पर महंगाई भत्‍ता बढ़ाने की घोषणा करती है. जुलाई के डीए की घोषणा जनवरी से जून तक के एआईसीपीआई इंडेक्‍स (AICPI Index) के आधार पर की जाएगी. अप्रैल के एआईसीपीआई इंडेक्‍स आंकड़ा पहले ही आ चुका है. 30 जून को मई के AICPI Index का आंकड़ा आएगा.

