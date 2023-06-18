7th Pay Commission: सरकारी कर्मचारियों की हो गई बल्ले-बल्ले, 4 प्रतिशत बढ़ा महंगाई भत्ता!
7th Pay Commission: सरकारी कर्मचारियों की हो गई बल्ले-बल्ले, 4 प्रतिशत बढ़ा महंगाई भत्ता!

7th Pay Commission: केंद्रीय कर्मचारी जुलाई छमाही के लिए महंगाई भत्ते का इंतजार कर रहे हैं. संभावना जताई जा रही है कि महंगाई भत्ता 3 से 4 प्रतिशत तक बढ़ सकता है. इस समय केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों का महंगाई भत्ता 42 फीसदी है.

7th Pay Commission: सरकारी कर्मचारियों की हो गई बल्ले-बल्ले, 4 प्रतिशत बढ़ा महंगाई भत्ता!

7th Pay Commission: केंद्र सरकार के कर्मचारियों को साल की दूसरी छमाही के मंहगाई भत्ते (Dearness Allowance) और महंगाई राहत (Dearness Relief) का इंतजार है. जबकि, देश के सभी राज्यों में इस समय पहली छमाही के लिए डीए और डीआर में बढ़ोतरी का सिलसिला बरकरार है. राज्य के सरकारी कर्मचारियों को बड़ी राहत देते हुए ओडिशा के बाद अब हरियाणा और तमिलनाडु ने भी महंगाई भत्ते में इजाफा कर दिया है.  

