Ashwini Vaishnav ने सुना दी खुशखबरी, दिसंबर 2024 तक देश को मिलेगा ये खास तोहफा

Modi Government Plan: केंद्रीय संचार एवं सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी मंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव (Ashwini Vaishnav) ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि भारत में बनी पहली सेमीकंडक्टर चिप (semiconductor chip) अगले साल दिसंबर तक आ जाएगी. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 06:28 PM IST

Ashwini Vaishnav News: केंद्रीय संचार एवं सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी मंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि भारत में बनी पहली सेमीकंडक्टर चिप (semiconductor chip) अगले साल दिसंबर तक आ जाएगी. उन्होंने कहा कि देश में चार-पांच सेमीकंडक्टर संयंत्र एक साल के अंदर स्थापित होने की संभावना है.

