क्या आप जानते हैं कि दुनियाभर में हर साल कितने सोने का खनन होता है? भारत में इन जगहों पर हैं Gold mines
क्या आप जानते हैं कि दुनियाभर में हर साल कितने सोने का खनन होता है? भारत में इन जगहों पर हैं Gold mines

Gold Mines in India: पूरी दुनिया में सोने के प्रति लोगों का बहुत आकर्षण देखने को मिलता है, लेकिन हमारे देश में सोने के आभूषणों का प्रचलन काफी दूसरे देशों के मुकाबले कुछ ज्यादा ही है. 

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 10:34 AM IST

क्या आप जानते हैं कि दुनियाभर में हर साल कितने सोने का खनन होता है? भारत में इन जगहों पर हैं Gold mines

Gold Mines in India: दुनियाभर में गोल्ड एक बहुमूल्य धातुओं में से एक है. यह पूरे विश्व में कई देशों से पाया जाता है. इन देशों में भारत का भी नाम शामिल है. बता दें कि चीन में सबसे ज्यादा सोने का खनन किया जाता है. गोल्ड की खोज करीब 5,000 साल पहले हुई थी.

