PPF Account: क्या आप एक से अधिक पीपीएफ खाता खोल सकते हैं? जानिए पूरी जानकारी
PPF Account: क्या आप एक से अधिक पीपीएफ खाता खोल सकते हैं? जानिए पूरी जानकारी

PPF Login: एक निवासी भारतीय अपने नाम से पीपीएफ खाता खोल सकता है. नाबालिग बेटे या बेटी के लिए माता-पिता में से कोई एक पीपीएफ खाता खुलवा सकता है. याद रखें कि माता और पिता दोनों एक ही अवयस्क की ओर से सार्वजनिक भविष्य निधि खाता नहीं खोल सकते हैं.

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

PPF Account: क्या आप एक से अधिक पीपीएफ खाता खोल सकते हैं? जानिए पूरी जानकारी

PPF Balance: क्या आप सार्वजनिक भविष्य निधि (पीपीएफ) में निवेश करने की योजना बना रहे हैं? ऐसे में आपको ब्याज दर से लेकर पात्रता और आवश्यक दस्तावेजों तक सभी चीजों के बारे में पता होना चाहिए. साथ ही आपको इस बात के बारे में भी जानकारी होनी चाहिए कि क्या कोई शख्स एक से ज्यादा पीपीएफ अकाउंट खोल सकता है या नहीं?

