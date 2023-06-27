UPI Payment: इस बैंक ने कर दी लोगों की बल्ले-बल्ले, अब क्रेडिट कार्ड से कर पाएंगे ये काम
Hindi News

UPI Payment: इस बैंक ने कर दी लोगों की बल्ले-बल्ले, अब क्रेडिट कार्ड से कर पाएंगे ये काम

Credit Card: केनरा बैंक के ग्राहक अब सीधे अपने RuPay क्रेडिट कार्ड से व्यापारियों को UPI भुगतान कर सकते हैं. इस सुरक्षित और निर्बाध डिजिटल भुगतान पद्धति का उपयोग करके क्रेडिट कार्ड लेनदेन करने के लिए ग्राहकों को अपने केनरा बैंक RuPay क्रेडिट कार्ड को अपनी UPI आईडी से लिंक करना होगा.

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 02:30 PM IST

UPI Payment: इस बैंक ने कर दी लोगों की बल्ले-बल्ले, अब क्रेडिट कार्ड से कर पाएंगे ये काम

Canara Bank: बैंकों की ओर से अपने ग्राहकों को अलग-अलग सुविधाएं प्रदान की जाती है. इन सुविधाओं के जरिए ग्राहकों को अलग-अलग फायदे मिलते रहते हैं. अब एक बैंक ने अपने ग्राहकों के लिए नई सुविधा की शुरुआत की है. इसके जरिए लोगों को काफी फायदा मिलने की भी उम्मीद है. दरअसल, इस बैंक ने रुपे क्रेडिट कार्ड पर यूपीआई भुगतान करने की सुविधा दे दी है. केनरा बैंक अपने RuPay क्रेडिट कार्ड के माध्यम से व्यापारियों के लिए UPI (यूनिफाइड पेमेंट्स इंटरफेस) भुगतान शुरू करने वाला भारत का पहला सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र का बैंक बन गया है. नेशनल पेमेंट्स कॉरपोरेशन ऑफ इंडिया (एनपीसीआई) के साथ साझेदारी की बदौलत यह सुविधा अब बैंक के 'केनरा एआई1' बैंकिंग सुपर ऐप के भीतर उपलब्ध है.

