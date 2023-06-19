Ration Card रखने वालों के लिए जारी हुआ ये नया नियम, करोड़ों लोगों की हुई मौज!
topStories1hindi1744980
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

Ration Card रखने वालों के लिए जारी हुआ ये नया नियम, करोड़ों लोगों की हुई मौज!

Ration Card Update: सरकार की तरफ से कुछ शर्तों और नियमों में बदलाव किया जा चुका है, जिसके बारे में सभी कार्डधारक को पता होना जरूरी है. आइए आपको बताते हैं कि अब राशन के नए नियम (Ration Rules) क्या हैं-

 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 09:47 PM IST

Trending Photos

Ration Card रखने वालों के लिए जारी हुआ ये नया नियम, करोड़ों लोगों की हुई मौज!

Ration Card New Rule: राशन कार्ड रखने वालों (Ration Cardholder) के लिए जरूरी खबर है. अगर आपके पास भी राशन कार्ड है और आप भी सरकारी राशन का फायदा लेते हैं तो अब इसके नियमों में बड़ा बदलाव हो गया है. सरकार की तरफ से कुछ शर्तों और नियमों में बदलाव किया जा चुका है, जिसके बारे में सभी कार्डधारक को पता होना जरूरी है. आइए आपको बताते हैं कि अब राशन के नए नियम (Ration Rules) क्या हैं-

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Kapil Sharma
करीना, कृति और तब्बू के साथ इस फिल्म में दिखेंगे Kapil Sharma, शूटिंग की पूरी
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: इस कंटेस्टेंट की फैमिली ने सलमान खान को कहा- 'बिहार के जीजाजी'
breakup
कपल हमेशा ध्यान रखें ये जरूरी बातें, वरना रिश्ता टूटने की नौबत आ सकती है!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
sunny deol
Karan Deol की शादी से पहली तस्वीरें आई सामने, लाल जोड़े में खूब जचीं दुल्हनिया!
bihar police vacancy 2023
पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती का था इंतजार, कल से कीजिए आवेदन; ये रहीं पूरी डिटेल
zodiac signs
अगर इन दो राशि के कपल्स में है बेहद प्यार, तो संभल जाएं, आपकी कभी नहीं बनेगी!
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya
म्यूजिक कंसर्ट में थी सिंगर-एक्ट्रेस; तब आया कॉल, SRK के साथ फिल्म में करेंगी डेब्यू
adipurush
600 करोड़ बर्बाद कर दिए, मैं बर्दाश्त नहीं कर सका...Adipurush देख भड़के सुनील लहरी