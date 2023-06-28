Central Government: भारत में रहने वालों के पास हैं सिर्फ 3 दिन, उसके बाद होगा कुछ ऐसा जो आपने कभी नहीं सोचा!
Central Government: भारत में रहने वालों के पास हैं सिर्फ 3 दिन, उसके बाद होगा कुछ ऐसा जो आपने कभी नहीं सोचा!

Central Government Action: अब आपके पास में सिर्फ 3 दिन का समय बचा हुआ है. अगर इन 3 दिनों में भी अपने पैन कार्ड को आधार से लिंक (PAN-Aadhaar Link) नहीं किया है तो आपको भारी नुकसान उठाना पड़ सकता है. 

Pan-Aadhaar Card Link: केंद्र सरकार (Central Government) की तरफ से कई बार आम जनता को पैन कार्ड (Pan Card) और आधार कार्ड (Aadhaar Card) को लिंक करने के लिए अलर्ट किया जा चुका है. अब आपके पास में सिर्फ 3 दिन का समय बचा हुआ है. अगर इन 3 दिनों में भी अपने पैन कार्ड को आधार से लिंक (PAN-Aadhaar Link) नहीं किया है तो आपको भारी नुकसान उठाना पड़ सकता है. पहले इस काम को करने की आखिरी तारीख 31 मार्च 2023 थी, लेकिन फिर इसको 3 महीने के लिए बढ़ा दिया गया था. अब आपके पास में 30 जून तक का समय है. 

