Delhi Street Food: दिल्ली के मोमोज वाले की कमाई जानकर... आप भी कहेंगे-अब यह बिजनेस तेरा भाई करेगा!

Best Momos in Delhi: क्या आपने कभी ये सोचा है कि दिल्ली में औसतन एक मोमोज स्टॉल का मालिक कितना कमाता है? दिल्ली में एक मोमोज बेचने वाला असल में जितना कमाता है, अगर बता दें तो आप भी कहेंगे- अब यह बिजनेस तेरा भाई करेगा!

Delhi Best Street Food: राजधानी दिल्ली में रहने वालों को 'दिलवाला' कहा जाता है और यह दिलवाले खाने के भी खूब शौकीन होते हैं. दिल्ली की गलियां और सड़कें अपने स्ट्रीट फूड के लिए भी काफी मशहूर हैं लेकिन इनमें भी एक स्ट्रीट फूड ऐसा है जो लोगों की जुबां पर रहता है और वह है मोमोज. दिल्ली के मोमोज की तारीफ हर कोई करता है. क्या आपने कभी सोचा है कि आमतौर पर दिल्ली का एक मोमोज वाला औसतन कितना कमा लगता होगा?

