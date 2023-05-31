GDP Growth: भारत की शानदार GDP ग्रोथ, इन आंकड़ों ने चौंकाया, चीन को पछाड़ा
GDP Growth: भारत की शानदार GDP ग्रोथ, इन आंकड़ों ने चौंकाया, चीन को पछाड़ा

GDP: इसके साथ, पूरे वित्त वर्ष के दौरान जीडीपी (सकल घरेलू उत्पाद) वृद्धि दर 7.2 प्रतिशत पर पहुंच गई है. राष्ट्रीय सांख्यिकी कार्यालय के जारी आंकड़ों के अनुसार, वित्त वर्ष 2022-23 की अक्टूबर-दिसंबर तिमाही में आर्थिक वृद्धि दर 4.5 प्रतिशत थी.

GDP Growth: भारत की शानदार GDP ग्रोथ, इन आंकड़ों ने चौंकाया, चीन को पछाड़ा

GDP In India: देश की जीडीपी को लेकर राहत भरी खबर आई है. देश की जीडीपी के आंकड़े सामने आ गए हैं और ये आंकड़े काफी बेहतर बताए जा रहे हैं. साथ ही भारत चीन से भी आगे निकल चुका है और बेहतर वृद्धि दिखाई है. इसके साथ ही भारत की अर्थव्यवस्था भी पटरी पर आती हुई दिखाई दे रही है. जीडीपी के आंकड़े भी काफी बेहतर सामने आए हैं.

