Pension Scheme: सरकार ने दी बड़ी खुशखबरी, सरकारी कर्मचारियों की पेंशन प्रणाली पर आ गया बड़ा अपडेट
Old Pension Scheme: ओपीएस के तहत सेवानिवृत्त होने वाले सरकारी कर्मचारियों को उनके अंतिम आहरित वेतन का 50 प्रतिशत मासिक पेंशन के रूप में मिलता था. महंगाई भत्ते की दरों में बढ़ोतरी के साथ यह राशि बढ़ती रहती है. एनपीएस को जनवरी, 2004 के बाद केंद्र सरकार में शामिल होने वाले सशस्त्र बलों के कर्मचारियों को छोड़कर सभी सरकारी कर्मचारियों के लिए लागू किया गया है.

Pension Scheme in India: सरकारी कर्मचारियों के लिए मौजूदा पेंशन प्रणाली ‘एनपीएस’ की समीक्षा को गठित समिति फिलहाल हितधारकों से परामर्श की प्रक्रिया में है और अभी तक इसकी रिपोर्ट को अंतिम रूप नहीं दिया गया है. वित्त मंत्रालय ने अप्रैल में सरकारी कर्मचारियों के लिए पेंशन योजना की समीक्षा करने और राष्ट्रीय पेंशन प्रणाली (एनपीएस) की मौजूदा रूपरेखा और संरचना में जरूरी बदलाव के बारे में सुझाव देने के लिए वित्त सचिव टी वी सोमनाथन की अध्यक्षता में यह समिति गठित की थी.

