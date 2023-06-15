Modi Return: क्या मोदी फिर से सत्ता में आएंगे वापस? अमेरिका और यूरोप के ये लोग जता रहे उम्मीद
Modi Return: क्या मोदी फिर से सत्ता में आएंगे वापस? अमेरिका और यूरोप के ये लोग जता रहे उम्मीद

Modi Government: ​इस उम्मीद की वजह बेहतर आर्थिक, राजनीतिक और भू-राजनीतिक परिदृश्य है. रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि इसकी वजह से भारतीय परिवार अपना पैसा शेयरों के बजाय अन्य विकल्पों में लगा सकते हैं. यूबीएस ने चालू साल के लिए निफ्टी के लक्ष्य को घटाकर 18,000 अंक कर दिया है.

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 06:47 PM IST

Modi Return: क्या मोदी फिर से सत्ता में आएंगे वापस? अमेरिका और यूरोप के ये लोग जता रहे उम्मीद

FPI: अमेरिका और यूरोप के विदेशी पोर्टफोलियो निवेशक (एफपीआई) भारत को लेकर आशान्वित हैं. इसका अनुमान भारतीय शेयरों में उनके निवेश से लगाया जा सकता है. मार्च, 2023 से शेयरों में उनका निवेश सुधरकर 9.5 अरब डॉलर पर पहुंच गया है. एक विदेशी ब्रोकरेज कंपनी की रिपोर्ट में यह बात कही गई है. स्विस ब्रोकरेज कंपनी यूबीएस सिक्योरिटीज की यह रिपोर्ट लगभग 50 अमेरिकी और यूरोपीय एफपीआई से बातचीत पर आधारित है.

