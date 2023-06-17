देश के मशहूर उद्योगपति ऐसे बने 'स्टील किंग', जानिए राजस्थान में जन्मे लक्ष्मी मित्तल की सफलता की कहानी
देश के मशहूर उद्योगपति ऐसे बने 'स्टील किंग', जानिए राजस्थान में जन्मे लक्ष्मी मित्तल की सफलता की कहानी

success story: आर्सेलर मित्तल के सीईओ और चेयरमैन हैं लक्ष्मी मित्तल. आर्सेलर मित्तल आज दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी स्टील बनाने वाली कंपनी है, जिसमें 60 देशों में कुल 2,60, 000 कर्मचारी अपनी सेवाएं दे रहे हैं. 

देश के मशहूर उद्योगपति ऐसे बने 'स्टील किंग', जानिए राजस्थान में जन्मे लक्ष्मी मित्तल की सफलता की कहानी

Success Story Of Lakshmi Mittal: लक्ष्मी मित्तल दुनिया के सबसे बड़ी स्टील उत्पादक कंपनी आर्सेलर मित्तल के सीईओ और चेयरमैन हैं. आज दुनियाभर में 'स्टीग किंग' के नाम से मशहूर उद्योगपति लक्ष्मी निवास मित्तल लंदन में बसे भारतीय मूल के उद्योगपति हैं. फोर्ब्स ने साल 2011 में मित्तल को दुनिया का छठा सबसे अमीर व्यक्ति बताया था. 

