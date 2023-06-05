Flight Ticket Booking: हवाई किराए में उछाल पर सरकार की नजर, अब एयरलाइन कंपनियों को कह दी दो टूक बात
Online Flight Ticket Booking: ओडिशा के बालासोर में हुए भीषण ट्रेन हादसे को देखते हुए सरकार ने एयरलाइंस को मृतकों के परिजनों को मुफ्त कार्गो सेवाएं देने की भी सलाह दी है. गो फर्स्ट एयरलाइन के दिवाला समाधान प्रक्रिया में चले जाने से उनके परिचालन वाले मार्गों पर किराया बहुत अधिक हो गया है.

Filght Booking: हवाई किराए में जारी उछाल के बीच सरकार ने विमानन कंपनियों से किराए को वाजिब स्तर पर रखने के लिए एक व्यवस्था बनाने को कहा है. एयरलाइंस सलाहकार समूह की एक घंटे तक चली बैठक में नागर विमानन मंत्री ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने देश में कुछ खास हवाई मार्गों पर किराए में आए उछाल को लेकर चिंता जाहिर की. इसके साथ ही नागर विमानन मंत्रालय ने कहा कि किसी आपदा की स्थिति में एयरलाइंस को मानवीय स्थितियों को ध्यान में रखते हुए टिकटों के दाम पर कड़ी नजर रखनी होगी ताकि उस इलाके में टिकटों के दाम में अचानक बढ़ोतरी को नियंत्रित किया जा सके.

