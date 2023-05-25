इस राज्‍य में क‍िसानों के ल‍िए खुशखबरी, आमदनी बढ़ाने के ल‍िए सरकार ने बनाया यह प्‍लान
topStories1hindi1710811
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

इस राज्‍य में क‍िसानों के ल‍िए खुशखबरी, आमदनी बढ़ाने के ल‍िए सरकार ने बनाया यह प्‍लान

Himachal Pradesh Govt: हिमाचल प्रदेश के कृषि विभाग ने साल 2023-24 में प्राकृतिक खेती के तहत अतिरिक्त 30,000 एकड़ भूमि को लाने का लक्ष्य रखा है. अधिकारियों की तरफ से इस बारे में जानकारी दी गई.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 02:40 PM IST

Trending Photos

इस राज्‍य में क‍िसानों के ल‍िए खुशखबरी, आमदनी बढ़ाने के ल‍िए सरकार ने बनाया यह प्‍लान

Prakritik Kheti Khushhal Kisan: प्राकृतिक खेती का चलन प‍िछले कुछ सालों में तेजी से बढ़ा है. यही कारण है क‍ि सरकार की तरफ से भी इसके ल‍िए मदद की जा रही है. हिमाचल प्रदेश के कृषि विभाग ने साल 2023-24 में प्राकृतिक खेती के तहत अतिरिक्त 30,000 एकड़ भूमि को लाने का लक्ष्य रखा है. अधिकारियों की तरफ से इस बारे में जानकारी दी गई. राज्य में अभी 1.59 लाख किसान करीब 50,000 एकड़ भूमि पर प्राकृतिक खेती कर रहे हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

MP Board Result 2023 Live
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं रिजल्ट, डायरेक्ट लिंक के जरिए यहां करें चेक
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: ड्रग्स के ओवरडोज से नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से हुई एक्टर आदित्य राजपूत की मौत? बेस्ट फ्रेंड ने बताई ये शॉकिंग सच्चाई
quiz
Quiz: आखिर किस जानवर को भूकंप आने से पहले ही उसका पता चल जाता है?
Sholay
5 दशक से भी पहले रिलीज इन फिल्मों का आज भी जमाना है दीवाना, बन चुकी हैं आइकॉनिक
Cannes
Cannes रेड कार्पेट वॉक के बाद सेलेब्स सबकी नजरों से छिपकर करते हैं यह काम
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Gauri Pradhan
बदल गईं 'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी' की नंदिनी, फोटोज देखकर कहेंगे- क्या ये वही है?
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: इस टीवी एक्ट्रेस की सड़क हादसे में दर्दनाक मौत, 50 फुट गहरी खाई में गिरी गाड़ी; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट
Fruits
Diabetic पेशेंट्स फौरन नोट करें इन 5 फलों के नाम, शुगर कंट्रोल में हैं हेल्पफुल
Gyaarah Gyaarah
Gyaarah Gyaarah Teaser: किस जाल में फंस रहे राघव, धैर्य और कृतिका
Gold
सोना और चांदी फिर हुआ सस्ता, इतने गिर गए दाम, अब ये हैं ताजा भाव