HO Quota In Train: रेलवे में आखिर क्या होता है 'HO कोटा'? अगर ये लग जाए तो वेटिंग टिकट भी हो जाती है कंफर्म

Indian Railway Ticket Rules: भारतीय रेलवे में एक ऐसा कोटा भी होता है, जिसके जरिए वेटिंग टिकट वाले भी कंफर्म सीट हासिल कर सकते हैं. ये कोटा क्या है और कैसे मिलता है, इसके बारे में हम विस्तार से बताते हैं.

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 05:15 AM IST

How to get confirmed train ticket in case of emergency: आपने ट्रेन में कई बार सफर किया होगा. इसके लिए सबसे पहले ऑनलाइन या ऑफलाइन टिकट बुक करवाना पड़ता है. भारतीय रेलवे में टिकट बुकिंग के लिए अलग-अलग कोटा हैं, जिसमें से आप अपनी पात्रता के अनुसार टिकट बुक करवाते हैं. जिन लोगों का स्पेशल कोटा होता है, उन्हें सीट बुकिंग में प्राथमिकता दी जाती है. ऐसा ही एक खास कोटा होता है HO Quota. इस कोटा की सबसे खास बात ये है कि अगर इसमें आपको वेटिंग टिकट मिल रहा हो तो वह सीट भी कंफर्म हो जाती है. आज हम इस जादुई कोटे के बारे में आपको बताने जा रहे हैं. 

