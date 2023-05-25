Go First केस में आ गया बड़ा अपडेट, अब जज ने सुनवाई से किया खुद को अलग, क्या रही वजह?
Go First केस में आ गया बड़ा अपडेट, अब जज ने सुनवाई से किया खुद को अलग, क्या रही वजह?

Go First Update: दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट की एक न्यायाधीश ने गो फर्स्ट को पट्टे पर विमान मुहैया कराने वाली कंपनियों की तरफ से दायर अर्जियों पर सुनवाई से खुद को अलग कर लिया है. न्यायमूर्ति प्रतिभा एम सिंह ने गुरुवार को कोई कारण बताए बगैर इन याचिकाओं की सुनवाई से खुद को अलग करने की जानकारी दी.

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 06:54 PM IST

Go First Crisis: गो फर्स्ट एयरलाइन संकट में चल रही है. वहीं कोर्ट में गो फर्स्ट को लेकर मिली अर्जियों पर सुनवाई भी की जा रही है. इस बीच एक हैरान कर देने वाला मामला सामने आया है. दरअसल, गो फर्स्ट पर दाखिल की गई अर्जियों पर सुनवाई करने वाले जज ने खुद को इस मामले से अलग कर लिया है. वहीं इसकी कोई वजह भी नहीं बताई गई है.

