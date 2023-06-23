mAadhaar: आधार कार्ड है तो बड़े काम आने वाला है ये ऐप, चुटकियों में हो जाएंगे ये बड़े काम
topStories1hindi1750247
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

mAadhaar: आधार कार्ड है तो बड़े काम आने वाला है ये ऐप, चुटकियों में हो जाएंगे ये बड़े काम

mAadhaar Benefits: हम जिस ऐप की बात कर रहे हैं उसका नाम mAadhaar है. mAadhaar को आधार कार्ड धारकों को एक इंटरफेस प्रदान करने के लिए डिजाइन किया गया है, जहां यह उनके स्मार्टफोन में नाम, जन्म तिथि, पता के साथ फोटो और 12 अंकों का बायोमेट्रिक नंबर जैसी जानकारी रखता है.

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 11:02 AM IST

Trending Photos

mAadhaar: आधार कार्ड है तो बड़े काम आने वाला है ये ऐप, चुटकियों में हो जाएंगे ये बड़े काम

mAadhaar: आज के वक्त में आधार कार्ड एक जरूरी दस्तावेज है, जिसका इस्तेमाल काफी जगहों पर किया जाता है. आधार कार्ड के इस्तेमाल से कई जरूरी सरकारी योजनाओं का फायदा उठाया जा सकता है तो वहीं ट्रैवलिंग के दौरान भी आधार कार्ड काफी काम आ सकता है. एयरपोर्ट या रेलवे स्टेशन पर वैध आईडी प्रूफ के तौर पर आधार कार्ड का इस्तेमाल किया जा सकता है. हालांकि अगर किसी स्थिति में आप आधार कार्ड ले जाना भूल गए हैं तो एक ऐप की मदद से भी आपके काम आसान हो सकते हैं. आइए जानते हैं इसके बारे में...

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जबरदस्त विरोध ने लगा दी 'आदिपुरुष' की 'लंका', विवादित डॉयलाग बदलने को मजबूर हुए मेकर्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' मूवी पर महाभारत शो के 'युधिष्ठिर' ने भी जताया विरोध, मनोज मुंतशिर पर कही ये बात
Kerala
केरल हाई कोर्ट का दावा, लक्षद्वीप उसके अधिकार क्षेत्र में आता है
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor
RapidX की दो टनल बनकर तैयार, गाजियाबाद की एक टनल का काम 75 फीसदी पूरा
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS में पहुंचे थे कियारा-कार्तिक, तभी आई मोंजोलिका, फूटे हंसी के फव्वारे!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Income tax raid
कानपुर-लखनऊ समेत यूपी में नामी ज्वैलर्स के प्रतिष्ठानों पर इनकम टैक्स की छापेमारी
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: गुस्से में इस कंटेस्टेंट ने तोड़ी घरवालों की चीज़ें, छिड़ेगा बवाल
West Bengal
बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव: ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर 10 % सीटें रहीं निर्विरोध
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Video: इवेंट में पहुंचीं सपना को इस हरियाणवी कॉमेडियन ने धो डाला
sunny deol
सनी के प्यार में डूबी थीं अमृता, फिर आई वो तस्वीरें जिसने हिला दी इस रिश्ते की नींव