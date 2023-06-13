TCS में ये क्या हुआ? बड़ी संख्या में महिलाओं ने दे दिया इस्तीफा, ये रही वजह
TCS में ये क्या हुआ? बड़ी संख्या में महिलाओं ने दे दिया इस्तीफा, ये रही वजह

Tata Consultancy Services: टाटा कंसल्टेंसी सर्विसेज लोगों को रोजगार देने के लिए जाना जाता है. वहीं टाटा कंसल्टेंसी सर्विसेज महिलाओं को भी रोजगार देने में आगे रहती है. वहीं कंपनी का दावा है कि टीसीएस का वर्क फ्रॉम होम खत्म करने के फैसले से महिला कर्मचारियों में इस्तीफे दिए हैं.

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 05:26 PM IST

TCS में ये क्या हुआ? बड़ी संख्या में महिलाओं ने दे दिया इस्तीफा, ये रही वजह

TCS Company: टाटा कंसल्टेंसी सर्विसेज (TCS) भारत की सबसे बड़ी आईटी फर्मों में से एक है लेकिन अब कंपनी के सामने एक अजीब स्थिति आ गई है. COVID-19 महामारी आने के बाद कई कंपनियों ने वर्क फ्रॉम होम दे दिया था. इसमें टीसीएस भी एक थी. वहीं टीसीएस ने अब वर्क फ्रॉम होम खत्म कर दिया है, जिसके बाद कंपनी में उथल-पुथल देखने को मिली है. हालांकि Work From Home खत्म होने के बाद महिला कर्मचारियों ने बड़ी संख्या में अपना इस्तीफा दे दिया है.

