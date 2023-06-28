MSP Rate: किसानों के लिए मोदी सरकार ने दी खुशखबरी, गन्ने को लेकर दिया बड़ा तोहफा
Sugarcane Price: किसानों के लिए मोदी सरकार की ओर से कई राहत वाले काम किए जा रहे हैं. अब मोदी सरकार ने किसानों को एक खुशखबरी दे दी है. दरअसल, केंद्र सरकार की ओर से गन्ना किसानों को राहत देने का काम किया है. इसके तहत केंद्रीय कैबिनेट ने गन्ने के एमएसपी को बढ़ा दिया है.

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 03:43 PM IST

Modi Government: किसानों के लिए मोदी सरकार की ओर से कई राहत वाले काम किए जा रहे हैं. अब मोदी सरकार ने किसानों को एक खुशखबरी दे दी है. दरअसल, केंद्र सरकार की ओर से गन्ना किसानों को राहत देने का काम किया है. इसके तहत केंद्रीय कैबिनेट ने गन्ने के एमएसपी को बढ़ा दिया है. केंद्रीय मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर ने बताया कि केंद्रीय कैबिनेट ने अगले सीजन के लिए गन्ने की उचित और लाभकारी कीमतें 10 रुपये बढ़ाकर 315 रुपये प्रति क्विंटल करने का फैसला किया है.

