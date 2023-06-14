7th Pay Commission: मोदी सरकार का बदल गया मूड, केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों के लिए 8वां वेतन आयोग लाएगी सरकार!
7th Pay Commission: मोदी सरकार का बदल गया मूड, केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों के लिए 8वां वेतन आयोग लाएगी सरकार!

Dearnews Allowance Hike: उम्‍मीद यह की जा रही है क‍ि सरकार अगले साल केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों के लिए बड़ा ऐलान कर दे. इसके साथ ही कर्मचारियों की न्यूनतम सैलरी में भी बड़ा इजाफा हो सकता है.

8th Pay Commission Latest Update: अगर आप केंद्रीय कर्मचारी हैं या आपके पर‍िवार में कोई केंद्र सरकार के क‍िसी भी व‍िभाग में नौकरी करता है तो यह खबर काम कीहै. जी हां, पहले यह चर्चा थी क‍ि केंद्र सरकार कर्मचर‍ियों के ल‍िए सातवें वेतन आयोग (7th Pay Commission) के बाद क‍िसी आयोग का गठन नहीं करेगी. लेक‍िन अब सरकार का मूड बदलने की खबर आ रही है. जी हां, सरकार की तैयारी कर्मचार‍ियों पर मेहरबान होने की है. हमारी सहयोगी वेबसाइट जी ब‍िजनेस में प्रकाश‍ित खबर के अनुसार केंद्र सरकार कर्मचार‍ियों को खुशखबरी देने का प्‍लान कर रही है.

