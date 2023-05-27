 IMD Monsoon Prediction: इस साल कैसा रहेगा मॉनसून? मौसम विभाग ने जारी किया पूर्वानुमान, जानें भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था पर क्या पड़ेगा असर
topStories1hindi1712951
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

IMD Monsoon Prediction: इस साल कैसा रहेगा मॉनसून? मौसम विभाग ने जारी किया पूर्वानुमान, जानें भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था पर क्या पड़ेगा असर

Monsoon 2023 Prediction: इस साल के मॉनसून को लेकर ताजा पूर्वानुमान सामने आ गया है. इस पूर्वानुमान पर सभी सेक्टरों की ओर से अपनी-अपनी प्रतिक्रियाएं जाहिर की गई है. वहीं संबंधित विभागों ने अपनी तैयारियां शुरू कर दी हैं. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 03:42 AM IST

Trending Photos

IMD Monsoon Prediction: इस साल कैसा रहेगा मॉनसून? मौसम विभाग ने जारी किया पूर्वानुमान, जानें भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था पर क्या पड़ेगा असर

India Monsoon Prediction Latest Update: इस साल का मॉनसून कैसा रहने वाला है? इसे लेकर मौसम विभाग ने ताजा पूर्वानुमान जारी कर दिया है. इस पूर्वानुमान को भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था के लिहाज से बेहतर बताया जा रहा है. मौसम विभाग (IMD) के अनुसार इस साल देश में मॉनसून सीजन सामान्य रह सकता है. यानी कि ठीकठाक बारिश होगी, जिससे खेती को बढ़ावा मिलेगा. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: तीन साल बाद फिर लौट रही डरावनी 'Asur 2' वेब सीरीज, अरशद वारसी-बरुन सोबती की दिखेगी जबरदस्त एक्टिंग
Delhi Police
17 साल पहले किडनैप हुई थी लड़की, दिल्ली पुलिस ने ढूंढ निकाला, सामने आया यह सच
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
Kennedy
Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Kashyap की फिल्म Kennedy के लिए बजती रहीं तालियां
Salman Khan
एक साथ दिखे अभिषेक और विक्की तो Salman Khan की यूजर्स ने यूं खींची टांग!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Monalisa
'लगावे जब तू लिपस्टिक' गाने पर मोनालिसा ने जब हिलाई कमरिया, लट्टू हो गया ये एक्टर
Karishma Tanna
Scoop Trailer: अपराधी या पीड़ित...क्या है जागृति बनीं करिश्मा तन्ना?
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: टीवी की ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस शो में दिखाएगी जलवे, एंट्री पक्की!
7th Pay Commission
केंद्रीय कर्मचारी को मिलने वाली है बड़ी खुशखबरी, 31 मई की शाम को होगा बड़ा ऐलान
Salman Khan
सलमान के घर शाहरुख-आमिर ने की पार्टी, आमिर को समझाया तो खूब की मस्ती भी!